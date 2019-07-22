OFFERS
Obituary | Mary Argo Schmuck

Mary Argo Schmuck

Mary Argo Schmuck

Originally Published: July 22, 2019 5:03 p.m.

Mary Argo Schmuck, 81, died July 13, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona.

She is survived by her two sisters; Nellie Kamradt of Thousand Oaks, California and Suzanne Miller, of Gig Harbor, Washington, many stepchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband; Charles, her two brothers, and parents.

Mary grew up in Maryville, Missouri.

She attended Maryville High School and NW Missouri College.

She loved to play the spoons in the Kingman Senior Center jam session band and was an active bowler. She will be dearly missed by her friends in Kingman and Chloride, Arizona, where she lived many years with her husband.

She will be interred in the family plot in Skidmore, Missouri in September.

