Obituary Notice | Rose Marie Harbeson
Originally Published: July 22, 2019 5:05 p.m.
Rose Marie Harbeson, 55, was born Oct. 8, 1963 in Lancaster, California and passed away July 13, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona.
