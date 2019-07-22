Rants and Raves | July 23, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Broken mailboxes: Our mailboxes have been broken for over six months and no longer lock! Regular carrier is kind enough to bring my packages to the door. It is against the law to not repair mail boxes that are supposed to lock!

Historian: I would like to see Kingman/Mohave County get a full-time historian. Cost could be split 50-50 between City and county.

We should be asking the census citizen question: If your president would show us his tax and business records like all other presidents have done, I would be all for the census question. What is he afraid of?



If we’re the greatest, why are citizens suffering: Because we elect people who don’t care whether you are suffering or not. It’s all about politicians getting on the government gravy train and taking care of themselves.