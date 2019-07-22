Who is to blame for water shortages in Kingman Prison?
Not Mohave County, the county officials say.
KINGMAN – There were, and possibly still are, water shortages at Arizona State Prison Complex – Kingman, a state-owned, private-run facility 30 miles east of Kingman, reported the Phoenix News Times last week.
The prison blamed Mohave County, which supplies water to the prison via the I-40 Industrial Domestic Water Improvement District and recently had well-related issues. But county officials said they never stopped providing 200 gallons per minute of water to prison, as contracted.
Kingman Prison and its former private operator Management and Training Corporation attracted national attention in 2010 when three violent prisoners escaped, and again in 2015 during three days of riots.
In August 2015, MTC was replaced by another publicly-traded, for-profit company, GEO Group, specializing in privatized corrections, detention, and mental health treatment.
At some point, Mohave County public works director Steven Latoski admitted, the prison declared issues with their onsite well. It wanted to increase the supply to 400 gallons per minute, for which it paid, but that was only because the county happened to have more water to sell. That is not the case right now, according to Latoski.
“The prison receives all they should by contract,” said County Manager Mike Hendrix. “We are not legally obliged to provide more water. Our resources are finite. They are one of our customers.”
Hendrix, just like other Mohave County officials, has no idea what is going on in Kingman prison. But pointing to the county as the source of the problem is not correct.
“I have no idea if they have enough water,” said Mohave County Supervisor Gary Watson from District 1. “When they designed it and built it, they had plenty water back then, that I know. I have no idea what they’ve done since.”
GEO Group told Phoenix News Times it is “using local vendors to ensure adequate access to water," but Latoski said the I-40 Industrial Domestic Water Improvement District is the only local alternative to an onsite well.
Arizona Department of Corrections did not reply to The Daily Miner’s inquiries about the current situation. It is possible that Kingman Prison still receives half as much water as they usually get, but it is not clear how it affects the 3,500 prisoners.
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- President Trump orders opening of 1.4 million acres of federal lands for hunting and fishing
- Mohave 911
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Nursing home residents have their turn to slip and slide
- Dairy Queen is open and ready to serve up tasty treats
- Rants & Raves
- Hotel Beale headlines historic commission meeting
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
24
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
26
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
27
|
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society
|
SUN
28
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*