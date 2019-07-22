OFFERS
Who is to blame for water shortages in Kingman Prison?
Not Mohave County, the county officials say.

It is possible that Kingman Prison still receives half as much water as it usually gets, but it is not clear how it affects its 3,500 prisoners. (Photo by Agata Popeda)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 22, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – There were, and possibly still are, water shortages at Arizona State Prison Complex – Kingman, a state-owned, private-run facility 30 miles east of Kingman, reported the Phoenix News Times last week.

The prison blamed Mohave County, which supplies water to the prison via the I-40 Industrial Domestic Water Improvement District and recently had well-related issues. But county officials said they never stopped providing 200 gallons per minute of water to prison, as contracted.

Kingman Prison and its former private operator Management and Training Corporation attracted national attention in 2010 when three violent prisoners escaped, and again in 2015 during three days of riots.

In August 2015, MTC was replaced by another publicly-traded, for-profit company, GEO Group, specializing in privatized corrections, detention, and mental health treatment.

At some point, Mohave County public works director Steven Latoski admitted, the prison declared issues with their onsite well. It wanted to increase the supply to 400 gallons per minute, for which it paid, but that was only because the county happened to have more water to sell. That is not the case right now, according to Latoski.

“The prison receives all they should by contract,” said County Manager Mike Hendrix. “We are not legally obliged to provide more water. Our resources are finite. They are one of our customers.”

Hendrix, just like other Mohave County officials, has no idea what is going on in Kingman prison. But pointing to the county as the source of the problem is not correct.

“I have no idea if they have enough water,” said Mohave County Supervisor Gary Watson from District 1. “When they designed it and built it, they had plenty water back then, that I know. I have no idea what they’ve done since.”

GEO Group told Phoenix News Times it is “using local vendors to ensure adequate access to water," but Latoski said the I-40 Industrial Domestic Water Improvement District is the only local alternative to an onsite well.

Arizona Department of Corrections did not reply to The Daily Miner’s inquiries about the current situation. It is possible that Kingman Prison still receives half as much water as they usually get, but it is not clear how it affects the 3,500 prisoners.

