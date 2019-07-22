Wildfire north of Flagstaff leads to rec areas' evacuations

FLAGSTAFF (AP) — An evacuation notice has been issued for some recreational areas as firefighters battle a growing wildfire north of Flagstaff.

U.S. Forest Service officials say the fire was reported about 11 a.m. Sunday by lookouts and multiple calls from citizens.

It was at 5 acres by noon with smoke visible from Flagstaff and communities east of the city.

Coconino County Emergency Management officials issued an evacuation notice for the recreational areas of Forest Road 420 to U.S. 89 and Shultz Pass Road to private land.

A pre-evacuation notice was issued for the area of Forest Road 420 to Friedlein Prairie.

More than 100 firefighters plus several fire engines, heavy helicopters, fixed wing and attack aircraft are fighting the fire northwest of Mount Elden.

Authorities say the fire's cause is under investigation.