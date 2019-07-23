City of Kingman issues burn ban
Originally Published: July 23, 2019 10:55 a.m.
KINGMAN – The entirety of Mohave County is now under Stage 2 fire restrictions, and the City of Kingman has subsequently instituted a fire burn ban.
The countywide restrictions were recently issued by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. Kingman’s burn ban includes the prohibition of the sale of consumer fireworks, and rescinds any open burn permits issued by the City in the last 30 days.
Burn applications will not be accepted until further notice.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
