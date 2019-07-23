Column: A glance at how the local teams will fare during the 2019 football season

It is crazy to think, but we are less than a month away from the 2019 high school football season.

And for the first time since 2016, all three local squads will kick off on the same day – Friday, Aug. 23.

However, no one will play their opener at home. Instead, the quest for a region title begins on the road.

Lee Williams and Kingman will do so under first-year head coaches, while Kingman Academy welcomes back John Morgando for his second season at the helm.

Here’s a quick overview for the Volunteers, Bulldogs and Tigers.

Lee Williams

Coach: Patrick O’Boyle

2018 record: 3-7 overall, 1-5 in 4A Grand Canyon Region.

My prediction this season: 4-6, 2-4 in 4A Grand Canyon Region.

2019 opener: Aug. 23 on the road against Lake Havasu, 7 p.m.

2019 outlook: The Vols have high expectations entering their first season under the direction of former offensive coordinator Patrick O’Boyle. While he may be stepping into a new role, he is familiar with the athletic department as the leader of the baseball program.

And he’s found success in that role as the Vols have hoisted the region baseball crown in back-to-back seasons. It will be interesting to see if O’Boyle can carry that success over to football, but it won’t be easy.

The 4A Grand Canyon Region features a grueling stretch of games against top-notch opponents.

Mingus captured the region in 2018 after winning the tiebreaker with Prescott as both teams finished at 5-1. Bradshaw Mountain and Coconino were close behind at 4-2, while Lee Williams finished sixth.

Game to Watch: Aug. 30 at home against Buckeye – The Vols dropped a 22-20 loss on the road against the Hawks last season and this could be a huge indicator of where the program is early in O’Boyle’s tenure.

It won’t be a make-or-break contest for Lee Williams, but a win in the home opener could create much-needed confidence for the rest of the season.



Kingman

Coach: Russ Stryker

2018 record: 3-7 overall, 0-5 in 3A West Region.

My prediction this season: 4-6, 2-3 in 3A West Region.

2019 opener: Aug. 23 on the road against Pinon, 7 p.m.

2019 outlook: The Bulldogs are no strangers to coaching changes, but the hiring of Russ Stryker is creating a different type of hope. Stryker comes across town to lead Kingman High after spending time as the Vols junior varsity coach. He also has coached at Kingman Academy Middle School.

That knowledge should help him in his quest to change the culture at KHS. However, it will take time to turn around a program that has struggled to win.

But that doesn’t mean it can’t happen as the 3A West Region is always a toss-up after the top two teams.

Northwest Christian and Wickenburg have finished first and second for the past two seasons. Meanwhile, Kingman’s best finish in the region was fifth during the 2016 campaign.

Game to Watch: Oct. 4 at home against River Valley – This contest is crucial to the Bulldogs jumping out to a good start in region play. Kingman hasn’t won a 3A West Region contest since a 30-26 victory over Odyssey Institute in October 2016.

Putting an end to that winless streak would go a long way for Stryker and his staff in changing the culture of the program.

Kingman Academy

Coach: John Morgando

2018 record: 3-7 overall, 2-3 in 3A West Region

My prediction this season: 4-6, 2-3 in 3A West Region.

2019 opener: Aug. 23 on the road against St. Johns, 7 p.m.

2019 outlook: In a surprising twist, former Tigers assistant coach John Morgando is the longest tenured head coach in town. Morgando enters his second year at the helm and looks to improve after leading the Academy to a pair of wins in a new region.

The size and numbers in the 3A West Region will once again be the biggest issues for the Tigers, but don’t count them out. Morgando and his staff proved they can get it done with a 21-12 road victory against Chino Valley a year ago.

However, there are no guarantees in the region as Academy has to battle powerhouses Northwest Christian and Wickenburg. Those are tough challenges, but the Tigers managed to finish fourth last season and could be in the mix in 2019.



Game to Watch: Sept. 27 at home against Bourgade Catholic – This will be the first of three straight home contests for the Tigers at Southside Park. The next two are against region foes Chino Valley and Wickenburg. So a win over the Golden Eagles could give Academy some confidence to keep it rolling into region play. Or it could be a good contest to test out different strategies for the games that matter a little more.