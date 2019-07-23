Customer claims post office has known about thefts since February
KINGMAN – After The Daily Miner published a story about “postal losses” in the Hualapai Mountain Road area last week, another resident stepped up to talk about his experience.
According to Bill Nancarrow, who so far has lost seven pieces of mail, this situation has been going on since at least February. He knows his packages and letters are lost forever because he has notifications of them being delivered.
“At the beginning of this year, my wife ordered a few packages,” he said. “We’ve lost three packages worth a total of a $100. And recently, we have been having bills stolen, too.”
Nancarrow avoids ordering packages and spoke to the local post office several times. He also opened two separate cases with a postal inspector. In both instances, after receiving a case number and being informed that someone will contact him within seven days, he heard nothing.
“Zero. Nada,” he said. “I have nothing but utter contempt for USPS.”
Nancarrow moved to Kingman from Southern California five years ago, and his experience with the local postal service has been awful from the beginning. After moving to a brand new house, his mail wasn’t being delivered for months. Whenever he would contact the post office, they said there is no mail for him, and finally advised him to contact a supervisor of his district. This supervisor showed up one day at Nancarrow’s house with a huge bundle of old mail in his hands.
While local postal employees gossip about the thief having a master key and USPS works on some “digital solutions,” as Nancarrow was told, Postal Inspector and Public Information Officer Elizabeth Davis doesn’t confirm that.
“We have no evidence of locks being stolen and a master key being made from them,” she said. “It is not easy to make a key from a lock without some significant knowledge of locks. Inspectors continue to investigate the mail theft issues.”
She admitted USPS has been working to upgrade to higher security locks in areas where mail theft is being reported. According to Davis, locks have already been installed and “continue to be rolled out first to the reported areas and then out from there.”
USPS encourages customers to report any mail theft to their local post office or via www.uspis.gov.
