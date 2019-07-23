OFFERS
Global Big Latch On includes Kingman

Brenda LoBue is the breastfeeding coordinator for Women, Infants & Children and Nutrition Services at Mohave County Department of Public Health. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 23, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – For the past three years, Mohave County Department of Public Health has been participating in Global Big Latch On, events promoting breastfeeding around the world during the World Breastfeeding Week, Aug. 1-7.

The big community breastfeeding in Kingman will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the KRMC Del. E. Webb Wellness Center, Cerbat/Hualapai Rooms, 1719 E. Beverly Ave.

All mothers who attend, and breastfeeding their children at 10:30 a.m., will be counted into the total Global Big Latch On.

Brenda LoBue, Public Health and WIC’s breastfeeding coordinator, heard about the program a few years ago and decided it is a great way to reach out to the community.

“In Kingman, we’ve teamed up with KRMC OB,” she said. “They promote breastfeeding as well and have lactation consultants.”

Each year, the World Breastfeeding Week has a theme, and this year it is the importance of family friendly policies to enable breastfeeding at workplaces.

“We educate women that their employers have to provide a private place to pump, which is not a bathroom, by law,” LoBue said. “That and adequate and reasonable break times.”

According to LoBue, many mothers know about countless benefits of breastfeeding, but could certainly use support and often don’t reach out for help.

“And we are here and we have some community resources,” LoBue said. She encouraged low-income mothers to check if they qualify for further WIC assistance. “The biggest misconception about breastfeeding I repeatedly hear is that someone’s family member was not able to breastfeed, and the mother feels she won’t be successful either.”

To participate in the event, all you need is your baby. But families and pregnant women are invited, too.

“We do ask people to come by 10,” she said. “The big time is 10:30 a.m. That’s when people will breastfeed internationally.”

Similar events will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Aug. 2 at the Bullhead City Library, Community Room B, 1170 E. Hancock Road, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Lake Havasu City Library, Community Room A, 1770 N. McCulloch Blvd.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for about six months, with continuation of breastfeeding as complementary food for a year or longer if mutually desired by a mother and baby.

