Horoscopes | July 24, 2019

Birthdays: Elisabeth Moss, 37; Anna Paquin, 37; Jennifer Lopez, 50; Kristin Chenoweth, 51.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Sign up and do your best. A challenge will make you feel good about who you are and what you are capable of doing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Communication will help you get a better view of the possibilities that exist. Listen to someone with more experience, but when it comes to making a decision, rely on what you feel works best for you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep an open mind, but don’t buy into someone else’s dream. If you want to partner with someone, do so for the right reason, and be sure to get something out of it.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Partnerships should be looked at carefully. Don’t feel you have to make a snap decision. If someone pressures you, back away.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Express interest and optimism when dealing with people in order to get a better response. Instead of correcting or critiquing, put your time and energy into doing the best job possible.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Finish what you start. If you criticize what someone else is doing when you haven’t taken care of your responsibilities, you will be faced with an emotional situation that will hurt a relationship that is important to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll regret making a fuss. Consider what you can do to keep the peace and accomplish what you set out to do.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t jump just because someone asks you to do something. Look at all your options.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t count on anyone else to take care of your business or responsibilities. Choose to use your energy to benefit you emotionally, physically and spiritually.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ve got everything going for you, so don’t start an argument over something inconsequential.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An emotional move will be a mistake. Stick to your plan, and don’t make adjustments because someone is trying to back you into a corner.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can dream, but don’t go overboard. If you want to do something, set boundaries that will ensure you don’t go into debt trying to do the impossible.