Tue, July 23
Little League: Tucson's Sunnyside advances to West Regional

Sunnyside celebrates after clinching its spot at the Little League West Regional from Aug. 5-11 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Sunnyside celebrates after clinching its spot at the Little League West Regional from Aug. 5-11 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: July 23, 2019 12:16 p.m.

KINGMAN – Sunnyside was nowhere near the comforts of Tucson, but that didn’t stop the squad from taking care of business during the Arizona 10-12 Little League State Tournament at Southside Park.

Sunnyside went a perfect 4-0 in tourney action and capped its run Monday night with a 10-0 takedown of Red Mountain in four innings to advance to the West Regional starting Aug. 5 in San Bernardino, California.

Damian Lorta shined for Sunnyside as he not only tossed a no-hitter, but also stepped up at the plate with a double and two RBI singles to help his own cause.

photo

Damian Lorta tossed a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and a walk in four innings of work Monday evening as Sunnyside blanked Red Mountain 10-0 at Southside Park. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Lorta was one walk shy of a perfect game, but finished with nine strikeouts. He sent five straight batters down from the second to the third inning and single-handily accounted for the final nine outs.

Sunnyside tacked on four runs in the first frame, two in the second, three more in the third and walked it off with a sacrifice fly to the outfield in the fourth inning.

Sunnyside tallied four straight wins – beating Sierra Vista, Tempe South and Red Mountain twice – to clinch a spot at regionals.

