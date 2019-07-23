OFFERS
MCSO seeks public’s help to identify robbery suspect

The vehicle is an early 2000s blue sedan, and could be a Toyota Corolla. Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or toll-free at 1-800-522-4312 with a reference of DR#19-027844. (Photo courtesy of MCSO)

Originally Published: July 23, 2019 10:21 a.m.

KINGMAN – Terrible Herbst Convenience Store, in the 14000 block of Highway 95 outside of Lake Havasu City, was robbed Monday evening and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

photo

Terrible Herbst Convenience Store, in the 14000 block of Highway 95 outside of Lake Havasu City, was robbed Monday evening.

Deputies responded to the location at about 5:12 p.m. Monday, June 22. The victim said an unknown female subject had entered the store and began grabbing merchandise from the shelves. Those items were place on the counter before the subject went back for more.

photo

The suspect is described as a white female wearing a blue and gray shirt, and a red and gray hat. The male suspect who was driving the blue vehicle is described as a white male with tattoos on both arms. (Photo courtesy of MCSO)

The victim began ringing up the items, at which time the suspect pulled out a pink and black handgun from a pink purse. She instructed the victim to take the money out of the register, and after that was completed, she left.

She was seen entering a blue, four-door vehicle before heading toward Interstate 40. The suspect is described as a white female wearing a blue and gray shirt, and a red and gray hat. The male suspect who was driving the blue vehicle is described as a white male with tattoos on both arms.

The vehicle is an early 2000s blue sedan, and could be a Toyota Corolla. Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or toll-free at 1-800-522-4312 with a reference of DR#19-027844.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

