Municipal Utilities Commission to discuss development impact fees
KINGMAN – The Municipal Utilities Commission will weigh in on the City’s discussion regarding development impact fees at its meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.
Development impact fees are fees imposed on new development. According to Council and the agenda, funds received courtesy of DIFs would be used for public facilities such as police and fire, streets and transportation, stormwater, parks and recreation, and general government. The City has stated numerous times that it will pursue DIFs.
The City utilized development impact fees back in the mid-2000s, and information and data from that time period will be considered by commissioners.
In other business, the commission will discuss a request for water service to an unsubdivided, 197-acre parcel located at the base of the Cerbat Mountains, west of the Kingman Camelback subdivision. Applicant Nick Main of Main Construction intends to construct a single-family residence on the property.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
