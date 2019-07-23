OFFERS
Tue, July 23
Rants and Raves | July 24, 2019

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar speaks during the Mohave County Republican’s picnic in the Hualapai Mountains. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 23, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

If we’re the greatest, why are citizens suffering: I totally agree with this! Even small countries like The Netherlands and Luxembourg have government sponsored health care systems and they are a couple of the highest rated for health care performance.

Our representative in Congress voted no on 9/11 compensation fund: Surprised that Paul Gosar voted no on the 9/11 compensation fund? He has voted no on many bills intended to improve education, health, safety and promote jobs for working class people. Check his voting record. It’s an eye opener.

