Rants and Raves | July 24, 2019

If we’re the greatest, why are citizens suffering: I totally agree with this! Even small countries like The Netherlands and Luxembourg have government sponsored health care systems and they are a couple of the highest rated for health care performance.

Our representative in Congress voted no on 9/11 compensation fund: Surprised that Paul Gosar voted no on the 9/11 compensation fund? He has voted no on many bills intended to improve education, health, safety and promote jobs for working class people. Check his voting record. It’s an eye opener.