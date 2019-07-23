OFFERS
Search for missing hiker in Mojave Desert suspended

The search has been suspended for Barbara Thomas, above, who disappeared in the Mojave National Preserve on July 12. (Photo/San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Brandon Messick, Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: July 23, 2019 7:21 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The search for a missing 69-year-old hiker has been called off by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Barbara Thomas was reported missing on July 12 while she was hiking with her husband about 20 miles north of Interstate 40. Temperatures have stayed in the triple digits in the 10 days that followed.

The Sheriff’s Department says daily searches for Thomas in the Mojave National Preserve have been suspended, but additional searches will be conducted as new information develops.

Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division have assumed the investigation according to standard departmental policy, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Thomas was last seen wearing a black bikini, a red baseball cap and tan hiking boots. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas’ survival may be unlikely.

