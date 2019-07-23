OFFERS
Tue, July 23
Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23?

Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

Originally Published: July 23, 2019 7:05 a.m.

In coordination with the Presidential proclamation, Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in honor of retired Associate Justice John Paul Stevens.

photo

John Paul Stevens served as an associate justice of the US Supreme Court (1975-2010). He passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the age of 99. (SCOTUS/Courtesy)

Stevens served as an associate justice of the United States Supreme Court from 1975 until his voluntary retirement in 2010. He passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 99 years old at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Following policy, the US flag is lowered to half-staff only for the day of interment, sources stated.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Administration.

