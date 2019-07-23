OFFERS
Tue, July 23
Woman with Kingman ties arrested in New York after faking death

Harley J. McKeag

Harley J. McKeag

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: July 23, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – A woman once accused of faking an illness in an attempt to elude police in Kingman has taken things a step further, this time allegedly faking her death in Pennsylvania.

Harley J. McKeag is accused in Williamsport, Pennsylvania of having a false obituary published in the local newspaper in July, 2017, perhaps in an attempt to elude charges of retail theft and property damage in Williamsport.

McKeag, who was identified as Harley McKeag-Phillip when she ran afoul of the law in Kingman, was arrested Thursday at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, New York, on warrants issued by the Lycoming County Court in Williamsport. She agreed Thursday to be extradited back to Pennsylvania, according to The Buffalo News newspaper in New York.

McKeag surfaced in Kingman in April 2016 when she was arrested for allegedly stealing a credit card from a purse in an employee-only area of a restaurant in the 3200 block of Andy Devine Avenue.

After her arrest at a Kingman hotel on theft and burglary charges related to the restaurant incident, she allegedly complained of an unspecified medical problem. She was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center, where she was captured outside the hospital after attempting to flee from Kingman police and hospital staff, police said at the time.

She was indicted on charges of third-degree burglary, second-degree escape, credit card theft and fraudulent use of a credit card by a Mohave County Grand Jury in May 2016. The charges she faces in Pennsylvania are from 2017.

At the time of her arrest in Kingman, McKeag was a California resident, and her fake obituary in Pennsylvania, which gave her age as 28, listed the Avalon Pier on Catalina Island off Southern California as the site of her private memorial service.

During her extradition hearing in New York, McKeag told a judge that she was in the federal Witness Protection Program after accusing the mayor of Williamsport of corruption. According to the Buffalo newspaper, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann told the judge she could not confirm that claim.

