Animal rescue groups gets $7,000 grant

KINGMAN – For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue and Sanctuary has landed a $7,000 grant to help purchase a transport vehicle.

The nonprofit no-kill sanctuary at 8115 Oatman Road in Golden Valley received the stipend from the Petco Foundation to “support its lifesaving work in Mohave County,” according to a Luv of Paws news release.

The vehicle will be used to pick up donations, and transport dogs and cats to adoption events.

It will also be used to implement a trap, neuter and spay program in collaboration with area veterinarians.

Information from Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue and Sanctuary