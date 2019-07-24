Arizona AG finds NACFD in violation of open meeting law

KINGMAN – The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has found the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District 1 Board of Directors to be in violation of the state’s open meeting law in regards to multiple meetings from 2018.

The first meeting named in the complaint filed with the AG’s office was held April 19, 2018. It was alleged that a quorum of the board stayed and conducted business after the meeting was adjourned.

“First, the complaint alleged that three board members remained after the meeting to sign checks,” the Attorney General’s Office wrote in its finding. “Second, the complaint alleged that while the checks were being signed, the three board members discussed matters that could later come before the board for a final action or decision.”

The first component of Part 1 of the complaint held no weight as signing checks outside a public meeting doesn’t constitute an open meeting law violation. However, the second does, the attorney general’s office found.

“Here, the recording of the discussion between board members (Jim) Bailey, (Mike) Collins and (Carl) Hayes included the following matters: potential conflicts of interest by Mr. Hayes with respect to the Kingman Airport Authority because of litigation; the future of the fire district should the City of Kingman annex part of the airport’s industrial park; and that Mr. Hayes would lose his eligibility to serve as a board member should the City of Kingman annex the airport,” the document reads.

“As far as the conversation after the meeting, that did take place while Bailey and I were signing checks,” said Collins, the board’s director. “Carl walked up, it wasn’t anything of any importance. It was about what happens if the City annexes part of the airport …”

The next instance of alleged open meeting law violations was in relation to the meetings from May 17, May 24 and May 31, 2018. The complaint was that the minutes from those meetings were not available for view by the public within three working days as required.

“Specifically, the complaint alleges that on June 5, 2018, a member of the public requested the board’s minutes for May 17, May 24, and May 31, 2018, and was told that these minutes were not available,” AG’s office notes.

The office found open meeting law violations with respect to the May 24 and May 31 meetings, but not the May 17 meeting. Collins told The Daily Miner the board has already taken corrective action to ensure meeting minutes will be available to the public within the time frame required by law.

Also alleged was an open meeting law violation in regards to a meeting from Feb. 15, 2018. Board members Jim Bailey and Tim Collins were accused of, upon conclusion of the meeting, meeting with Erik Berg to talk about the latter’s appointment to the board. No violation was found, as two members do not constitute a quorum.

“Notwithstanding this determination, the board should take care to refrain from any activities that may undermine public confidence, particularly when those activities appear to remove discussions and decisions from public view,” the AG’s office wrote.

The board of directors and “pertinent employees” must now attend an open meeting law training session to be conducted by the Arizona Ombudsman-Citizens Aide or another pre-approved organization or attorney. Collins said he is fine with attending that training.

He also said the infractions found by the Attorney General’s Office were minor compared to other violations alleged in the complaint but not found. Collins said more-serious violations are often met with fines, while ones more minor in nature are addressed through educational action such as what NACFD officials will attend.



“I think we try to do our best,” Collins said. “Again, we’re volunteers in this thing as well, we don’t receive any pay and we do the best we can.”