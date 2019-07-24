Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
KINGMAN – More than $5,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a U.S. Forest Service truck parked at a hotel in the 1700 block of Sycamore Avenue during the night of July 20.
Kingman Police Department officers took the report at about 7 a.m. Saturday, July 21. Crew members said someone had broken into their Ford F-550 fire response vehicle while it was parked at the hotel.
Officers discovered that an unknown person or persons forced open several locked compartments on the truck the night before. Stolen items include four large gear bags with assorted firefighting equipment, a 28-inch Stihl chainsaw and a 28-inch Husqvarna chainsaw.
The crew has been stationed in Kingman for several weeks in case they need to respond to wildland fires in the area.
KPD urges anyone with information on the incident to contact the department at 928-753-2191, or anonymously at 928-753-1234. Tips can also be reported online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Report Tips Online.”
Information provided by the Kingman Police Department
