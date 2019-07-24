Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
KINGMAN – An incident where a Ford F-250 truck crashed into a block wall near Gordon Bay Drive on Gordon Drive at about 11 p.m. Friday, July 19 has resulted in the death of Kingman resident Charles Ray Gross.
Officers arrived to the scene to discover that a blue Ford F-250 had crashed into the wall. Gross, 36 of Kingman, was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center before being flown to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas with life-threatening injuries.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed Gross had died from the injuries he sustained in the crash Tuesday, July 23. The investigation determined Gross was northbound on Cantle Drive when he failed to negotiate the curve onto Gordon Drive. He then crashed into a block wall at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Gordon Bay Drive.
Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.
Information provided by the Kingman Police Department
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- President Trump orders opening of 1.4 million acres of federal lands for hunting and fishing
- Mohave 911
- Dairy Queen is open and ready to serve up tasty treats
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Hotel Beale headlines historic commission meeting
- Packages stolen from mailboxes around Kingman
- Golden Valley pedestrian killed in collision
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
24
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
26
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
27
|
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society
|
SUN
28
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*