Horoscopes | July 25, 2019

Originally Published: July 24, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Birthdays: James Lafferty, 34; D.B. Woodside, 50; Matt LeBlanc, 52; Illeana Douglas, 54.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep moving forward. Don’t give anyone a chance to disrupt your mood, day or goal. Productivity is the key to your success.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Choose each move wisely. Don’t feel pressured to jump into action because someone else does. Take time out for personal care.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Home, family and meaningful relationships should be your concern. If someone is being erratic, do your best to be positive, insightful and helpful without meddling.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Dig in and do your part. At the end of the day, you will feel good about your contribution and the connections you make along the way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Slow down and think matters through before taking action. Don’t let anger get the best of you or stand between you and getting ahead.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take part, and initiate what you want to happen. Share your feelings, and listen to what others have to share.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider the possibilities but also what reaching your goal will entail. A flexible attitude will be required if you need approval and support.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The changes you want to make will face some opposition. Before you mention your intentions, have a plan in place and facts and figures at your fingertips.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a closer look at something you are considering. Someone is likely to mislead you regarding the requirements necessary to complete something you want to do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Go about your business. Don’t get angry about what others decide to do. Accomplishment and success will satisfy, wasting time on someone or something you cannot change will not.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your options won’t be apparent. Inconsistency and inconvenience will surface. Distance yourself from anyone who is unstable or playing mind games.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you wish to change, do something about it. Discuss your ideas with the people you want to be involved, and be open to suggestions offered.

