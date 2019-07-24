OFFERS
Hualapai Mountain Park to host Central Arizona Trials

Central Arizona Trails Inc. will host one of its two events in the Hualapais at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 28 at the Pine Basin Campground. (Photo courtesy of Central Arizona Trails Inc.)

Originally Published: July 24, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – If you are looking for a way to beat the heat and watch something exciting, this weekend is a good time to drive up to Hualapai Mountain Park.

Central Arizona Trails Inc. will host one of its two events in the Hualapais at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 28 at the Pine Basin Campground.

“It’ll be 40 local riders and maybe 20 spectators,” said Mike Carlton, president of Central Arizona Trials Inc. “There is no charge to get in, except for paying the park your daily fee. If someone wants to come up and watch, they’re more than welcome to come up.”

For more information, contact Carlton at 602-370-7546.

