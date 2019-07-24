Hualapai Mountain Park to host Central Arizona Trials
KINGMAN – If you are looking for a way to beat the heat and watch something exciting, this weekend is a good time to drive up to Hualapai Mountain Park.
Central Arizona Trails Inc. will host one of its two events in the Hualapais at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 28 at the Pine Basin Campground.
“It’ll be 40 local riders and maybe 20 spectators,” said Mike Carlton, president of Central Arizona Trials Inc. “There is no charge to get in, except for paying the park your daily fee. If someone wants to come up and watch, they’re more than welcome to come up.”
For more information, contact Carlton at 602-370-7546.
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Dairy Queen is open and ready to serve up tasty treats
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Hotel Beale headlines historic commission meeting
- Packages stolen from mailboxes around Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave 911
- Mohave 911
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
24
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
26
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
27
|
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society
|
SUN
28
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*