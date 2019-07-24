Kingman boys escape injury

KINGMAN – Two 17-year-old Kingman boys, one in a sedan and another in a pickup truck, were involved in a near head-on crash Thursday, July 18 at the intersection of East Andy Devine Avenue and Stockton Hill Road.

The Kingman Police Department arrived on scene at around 8 p.m. Investigation revealed that one of the boys, driving a white Chevrolet sedan, was headed through the intersection from Stockton Hill Road when the other boy, driving a Toyota truck, approached from the opposite direction and started turning left into the other vehicle’s path.

No injuries were reported and no citation has been issued. The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department