Kingman boys escape injury
KINGMAN – Two 17-year-old Kingman boys, one in a sedan and another in a pickup truck, were involved in a near head-on crash Thursday, July 18 at the intersection of East Andy Devine Avenue and Stockton Hill Road.
The Kingman Police Department arrived on scene at around 8 p.m. Investigation revealed that one of the boys, driving a white Chevrolet sedan, was headed through the intersection from Stockton Hill Road when the other boy, driving a Toyota truck, approached from the opposite direction and started turning left into the other vehicle’s path.
No injuries were reported and no citation has been issued. The investigation is ongoing.
Information provided by the Kingman Police Department
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Dairy Queen is open and ready to serve up tasty treats
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Hotel Beale headlines historic commission meeting
- Packages stolen from mailboxes around Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave 911
- Mohave 911
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
24
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
26
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
27
|
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society
|
SUN
28
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*