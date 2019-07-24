Kingman MVD office to close for employee training week of July 29

KINGMAN – Employees at the Kingman office of the Arizona Department of Transportation are going back to school.

The office will close Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2 so employees can be trained on a new customer service computer system.

The new system, to be installed throughout the MVD this year, will replace an existing outdated computer platform, according to an MVD news release.

The MVD office in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City will remain open that week.

More than two-thirds of MVD service are available online at servicearizona.com, the news release stated.

Information provide by the ADOT