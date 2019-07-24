OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 24
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman MVD office to close for employee training week of July 29

The office will close Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2 so employees can be trained on a new customer service computer system. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

The office will close Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2 so employees can be trained on a new customer service computer system. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: July 24, 2019 7:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – Employees at the Kingman office of the Arizona Department of Transportation are going back to school.

The office will close Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2 so employees can be trained on a new customer service computer system.

The new system, to be installed throughout the MVD this year, will replace an existing outdated computer platform, according to an MVD news release.

The MVD office in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City will remain open that week.

More than two-thirds of MVD service are available online at servicearizona.com, the news release stated.

Information provide by the ADOT

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona MVD wins national award
MVD permanently expands to earlier opening time
MVD offers time savings with self-service kiosk
MVD offering extended hours in Kingman
MVD goes ‘lean,’ cutting back on wait times

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
24
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
27
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society
SUN
28
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News