Kingman prison resolved water shortages problem
KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Corrections contacted The Daily Miner on Monday, July 21, to report the problem with water shortages at Arizona State Prison Complex – Kingman has been resolved.
“The Kingman facility today successfully switched its supply source for primary water service to an existing well on state property,” said Andrew Wilder from ADC Media Relations, referring to previous onsite well issues.
Not having enough, Kingman prison started to buy more water from Mohave County through the I-40 Industrial Domestic Water Improvement District. When the county could not sell more, the prison had to cut its water use by half.
“The prison will maintain the ability to draw supply from county water in the future, should it be necessary,” Wilder said.
However, County Manager Mike Hendrix stated while the county will continue to supply the contractual 200 gallons per minute, it is not likely to provide more, due to other obligations.
“Minor restrictions to responsibly manage available water resources will remain in place overnight as a precautionary measure,” Wilder said on Monday. “The prison anticipates lifting these restrictions in the morning, meaning all laundry and shower activities will revert to their previous schedules.”
Kingman prison is a state-owned, privately-run facility by the GEO Group located 17 miles east of Kingman with 3,508 adult prisoners. It experienced water shortages between July 10 and 23.
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Dairy Queen is open and ready to serve up tasty treats
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Hotel Beale headlines historic commission meeting
- Packages stolen from mailboxes around Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave 911
- Mohave 911
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
24
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
26
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
27
|
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society
|
SUN
28
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*