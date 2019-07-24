OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 24
Weather  74.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman prison resolved water shortages problem

Arizona State Prison Complex – Kingman, 4626 W. English Drive, Golden Valley. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Arizona State Prison Complex – Kingman, 4626 W. English Drive, Golden Valley. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 24, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Corrections contacted The Daily Miner on Monday, July 21, to report the problem with water shortages at Arizona State Prison Complex – Kingman has been resolved.

“The Kingman facility today successfully switched its supply source for primary water service to an existing well on state property,” said Andrew Wilder from ADC Media Relations, referring to previous onsite well issues.

Not having enough, Kingman prison started to buy more water from Mohave County through the I-40 Industrial Domestic Water Improvement District. When the county could not sell more, the prison had to cut its water use by half.

“The prison will maintain the ability to draw supply from county water in the future, should it be necessary,” Wilder said.

However, County Manager Mike Hendrix stated while the county will continue to supply the contractual 200 gallons per minute, it is not likely to provide more, due to other obligations.

“Minor restrictions to responsibly manage available water resources will remain in place overnight as a precautionary measure,” Wilder said on Monday. “The prison anticipates lifting these restrictions in the morning, meaning all laundry and shower activities will revert to their previous schedules.”

Kingman prison is a state-owned, privately-run facility by the GEO Group located 17 miles east of Kingman with 3,508 adult prisoners. It experienced water shortages between July 10 and 23.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Who is to blame for water shortages at Kingman Prison?
If passed, Arizona Senate bill would combat physician shortage and boost Mohave County economy
Board of Supervisors meets twice this week
Mohave supervisors challenge Arizona Attorney General
Supervisors approve new assessor’s office fees

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
24
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
27
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society
SUN
28
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News