Kingman prison resolved water shortages problem

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Corrections contacted The Daily Miner on Monday, July 21, to report the problem with water shortages at Arizona State Prison Complex – Kingman has been resolved.

“The Kingman facility today successfully switched its supply source for primary water service to an existing well on state property,” said Andrew Wilder from ADC Media Relations, referring to previous onsite well issues.

Not having enough, Kingman prison started to buy more water from Mohave County through the I-40 Industrial Domestic Water Improvement District. When the county could not sell more, the prison had to cut its water use by half.

“The prison will maintain the ability to draw supply from county water in the future, should it be necessary,” Wilder said.

However, County Manager Mike Hendrix stated while the county will continue to supply the contractual 200 gallons per minute, it is not likely to provide more, due to other obligations.



“Minor restrictions to responsibly manage available water resources will remain in place overnight as a precautionary measure,” Wilder said on Monday. “The prison anticipates lifting these restrictions in the morning, meaning all laundry and shower activities will revert to their previous schedules.”

Kingman prison is a state-owned, privately-run facility by the GEO Group located 17 miles east of Kingman with 3,508 adult prisoners. It experienced water shortages between July 10 and 23.