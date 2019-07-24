Letter | Thank You Fox Carpet Connection
We are quick to write a letter to the editor if we feel like we have been wronged or have a complaint but slow to praise or compliment someone. Well, I have reason to say thank you to Fox Carpet Connection.
I'm an 83-year-old lady, and I have to move back to Texas to be with my children, should I become bedridden before I pass. I've lived in Kingman close to 20 years, the last seven alone. I now need to sell my home and move near them.
I had to have new carpet installed and I wondered how I was going to afford it, or even move my furniture so that it could be installed. Fox Carpet Connection came to my rescue.
Not only did they give me an exceptional price, they took care of moving my furniture then replacing it just as it was. These two young men, Dillon and Tony, were so kind and sweet. I didn't have to worry about a thing. I just want to say thank you and God bless you.
You made this old lady very happy.
Kathy Vickery
Kingman
