Mission Bank annual school supplies drive ends Friday
KINGMAN – Pencils, notebooks and backpacks are essentials for a student’s first day of school. Mission Bank is hosting its 17th annual School Supply Drive “Our Town Cares!”
The drive is to collect school supplies such as backpacks, pencils, markers, and even uniforms a student may need for the school year.
Debbie Catt, Mission Bank vice president, said all donations received at Kingman area locations will stay in Kingman and donations made in Bullhead City will stay with Bullhead City schools.
Last year Kingman Unified School District received over $6,285 in donations through the school supply drive. Catt said, since they started the drive 17 years ago, they have collected over $150,000 in donations.
Members of the community can drop off donations at any of the Mission Bank locations in Kingman. Monetary donations are also accepted and will go toward purchasing supplies to be donated for the schools. The last day to donate is Friday, July 26.
“We always say imagine starting school without the needed supplies,” Catt said. “Children in school now are our future leaders, our children are very important to the future of our community.”
There are two Mission Bank locations in Kingman, one at 2439 Hualapai Mountain Road and the other at 1370 E. Northern Ave. Donations can be dropped off during business hours. If donations are dropped off after Friday, Catt said she will be certain to make sure the donations go to local schools.
