OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 24
Weather  74.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

NWS issues flash flood warning, storms near

Storms will be possible again this afternoon, mainly over the mountains and across much Mohave County. Main concerns will be gusty outflow winds and isolated flooding. Stay alert to changing weather conditions, especially if you have outdoor plans. (Graphic courtesy of NWS)

Storms will be possible again this afternoon, mainly over the mountains and across much Mohave County. Main concerns will be gusty outflow winds and isolated flooding. Stay alert to changing weather conditions, especially if you have outdoor plans. (Graphic courtesy of NWS)

Originally Published: July 24, 2019 5:04 p.m.

KINGMAN – National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Mohave County.

According to NWS, at 4:48 p.m. the Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain near Dolan Springs and additional storms forming in the Hualapai’s that could impact the Kingman area later in the afternoon.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Some locations that may experience flooding include, Kingman, Pierce Ferry Road, Antares and Blake Ranch Road, Golden Valley, DW Ranch Road, Chloride, New Kingman-Butler, Dolan Springs, Hualapai Mountain Park and peak.

According to NWS-Las Vegas Twitter feed, heavy rain is producing water flow through Archibald Wash and flowing across Pierce Ferry Road.

by NWS Las Vegas

Interstate 40 between mile markers 30 and 76 may also experience flooding.

Drivers remember to turn around, don’t down when encountering flooded roads. Report flooding to local law enforcement.

Information provided by National Weather Service

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Monsoon wave could end after recent activity
Kingman area under flash flood warning until 7:30 a.m.
Monsoon showers remain in forecast, drying out by weekend
Weather Alert: Flood advisory in effect Aug. 15
Flash flooding, lightning, rain forecasted for Friday, Saturday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
24
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
27
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society
SUN
28
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News