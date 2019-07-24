NWS issues flash flood warning, storms near

KINGMAN – National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Mohave County.

According to NWS, at 4:48 p.m. the Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain near Dolan Springs and additional storms forming in the Hualapai’s that could impact the Kingman area later in the afternoon.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Some locations that may experience flooding include, Kingman, Pierce Ferry Road, Antares and Blake Ranch Road, Golden Valley, DW Ranch Road, Chloride, New Kingman-Butler, Dolan Springs, Hualapai Mountain Park and peak.

According to NWS-Las Vegas Twitter feed, heavy rain is producing water flow through Archibald Wash and flowing across Pierce Ferry Road.

Avoid travel along Pierce Ferry road.

Interstate 40 between mile markers 30 and 76 may also experience flooding.

Drivers remember to turn around, don’t down when encountering flooded roads. Report flooding to local law enforcement.

Information provided by National Weather Service