Sun Devils, Wildcats garner preseason all-conference honors

LOS ANGELES – Arizona State head football coach Herm Edwards, All-American running back Eno Benjamin and starting center Cohl Cabral descended on Hollywood Wednesday for the annual Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles.



Festivities kicked off with six Sun Devils being named to the preseason All-Pac-12 team, as voted on by media who cover the Pac-12.

Benjamin was a first-team selection on the ballot in a league that features arguably the most elite crop of running backs in the FBS.

Cabral earned the nod as the second-team center. Defensively, Merlin Robertson was named a second-team selection at linebacker and on special teams and Brandon Ruiz was tabbed the second-team placekicker.

Earning honorable mention nods were offensive lineman Zach Robertson and defensive back Aashari Crosswell.

The Sun Devils were selected to finished tied for third in the Pac-12 South Division by the same members of the media.



Arizona State will kick off its preseason camp next week with four practices held in Tempe before the team heads on its much-awaited return to Camp Tontozona after a year-long hiatus while the iconic location received several much-needed upgrades.

Information provided by Arizona State Athletics

University of Arizona's Schooler, Taylor named preseason All-Pac-12

TUCSON – Arizona junior linebacker Colin Schooler and junior running back J.J. Taylor were both named to the Preseason All-Pac-12 first-team, it was announced by the conference Wednesday morning.

The preseason team was selected by the media who cover Pac-12 football.

Schooler, who was a first-team all-conference pick last year by the Associated Press and an honorable mention selection by the league’s coaches, was selected as one of three linebackers on the first team, along with Troy Dye from Oregon and Evan Weaver from California.

Taylor was named to the first-team as an all-purpose specialist and was also selected to the second-team as a running back, along with Jermar Jefferson of Oregon State.

Information provided by University of Arizona Athletics