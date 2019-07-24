OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 24
Weather  74.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sun Devils, Wildcats garner preseason all-conference honors

All-American running back Eno Benjamin was named to the first-team All-Pac-12 team Wednesday during Media Day in Los Angeles. (Photo courtesy of ASU Athletics)

All-American running back Eno Benjamin was named to the first-team All-Pac-12 team Wednesday during Media Day in Los Angeles. (Photo courtesy of ASU Athletics)

Originally Published: July 24, 2019 5:06 p.m.

LOS ANGELES – Arizona State head football coach Herm Edwards, All-American running back Eno Benjamin and starting center Cohl Cabral descended on Hollywood Wednesday for the annual Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles.

Festivities kicked off with six Sun Devils being named to the preseason All-Pac-12 team, as voted on by media who cover the Pac-12.

Benjamin was a first-team selection on the ballot in a league that features arguably the most elite crop of running backs in the FBS.

Cabral earned the nod as the second-team center. Defensively, Merlin Robertson was named a second-team selection at linebacker and on special teams and Brandon Ruiz was tabbed the second-team placekicker.

Earning honorable mention nods were offensive lineman Zach Robertson and defensive back Aashari Crosswell.

The Sun Devils were selected to finished tied for third in the Pac-12 South Division by the same members of the media.

Arizona State will kick off its preseason camp next week with four practices held in Tempe before the team heads on its much-awaited return to Camp Tontozona after a year-long hiatus while the iconic location received several much-needed upgrades.

Information provided by Arizona State Athletics

University of Arizona's Schooler, Taylor named preseason All-Pac-12

TUCSON – Arizona junior linebacker Colin Schooler and junior running back J.J. Taylor were both named to the Preseason All-Pac-12 first-team, it was announced by the conference Wednesday morning.

The preseason team was selected by the media who cover Pac-12 football.

Schooler, who was a first-team all-conference pick last year by the Associated Press and an honorable mention selection by the league’s coaches, was selected as one of three linebackers on the first team, along with Troy Dye from Oregon and Evan Weaver from California.

Taylor was named to the first-team as an all-purpose specialist and was also selected to the second-team as a running back, along with Jermar Jefferson of Oregon State.

Information provided by University of Arizona Athletics

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sun Devils beat Beavers for Edwards’ first Pac-12 win
Wilkins, Harry lead Sun Devils past No. 16 Utah 38-20
Stanford looking to get back on track against Arizona State
Edwards breathing life into Arizona State program
Sun Devils rally late to beat rival Arizona

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
24
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
27
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society
SUN
28
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News