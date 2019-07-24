OFFERS
Two amazing Kingman women helped this sick pup to get from Tennessee to L.A. area

Juniper in a wagon (Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue courtesy photo)

Juniper in a wagon (Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 24, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Two local women, Sally Greensill and Karen Furr, helped transfer Juniper, a 4-month-old paraplegic doodle – a mix between a poodle and another breed – that was hit by a car from Tennessee to Tehachapi, California to receive care.

There was a relay of volunteers doing parts of the trip, which were divided into 23 legs, with people typically signing up to take Juniper between 50 and 100 miles.

Greensill took Juniper from Seligman to Kingman and Furr drove her to Needles on Monday, July 22. Greensill is involved with For the Luv of Paws, and Furr works as a healing practitioner and Catholic priest at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Community.

Based on a Monday night post by Panda Paws Rescue, an organization based in Washington state, Juniper has arrived at her destination and is with her new caregiver.

The trip was put together by Amy Jo Keller from Kansas, vice president of SNARR – Special Needs Animal Rescue & Rehabilitation.

“All the drivers are volunteers,” she explained. “They do a ‘leg’ which is anywhere from an hour to an hour and a half long, and hand the dog over to the next drive. We also have overnight volunteers where the dog spends the night along the way, and starts again the next day.”

Keller has been organizing such transports for SNARR and Panda Paws for several years.

“We have our own transport drivers, but I also try to help other rescues that need to get dogs moved,” she said.

If you are able to help, Panda Paws will be transporting another special needs dog from Louisiana to Washington this weekend. For more information, visit www.PandaPaws.Rescue.com or call 360-609-7416.

Contact
News