Border Patrol boss joined Facebook page to read staff posts
PHOENIX – The head of the U.S. Border Patrol said Wednesday that she joined a Facebook group whose members mocked migrants and lawmakers so she could read what her personnel thought about her, and said she knew little about the group.
Chief Carla Provost said during a congressional subcommittee hearing in Washington that she logged on to Facebook very rarely and that she immediately reported her membership in the group to an oversight division of U.S. Customs and Border Protection after she realized she was a member.
Provost earlier this month had issued a statement condemning the posts without saying that she was a member.
Sixty-two current and eight former Border Patrol employees are being investigated for their role in the "I'm 10-15" Facebook group, where agents questioned the authenticity of images of a migrant father and child dead in a river. They also posted crude and doctored images of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez purporting to perform a sex act on President Donald Trump.
Reports later revealed Provost was a member of the group, although she did not confirm those reports until her congressional testimony.
She said during the hearing that she handed over her login and password to Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility, adding that she very rarely used her Facebook account and only did so to stay in touch with friends and colleagues who live out of town.
Provost said she once commented in the group on a post about a question from the TV show "Jeopardy" because her agents were talking about her in that post, Provost said. She was the subject of the Jeopardy question.
"I didn't even know at the time what group I was on," she said.
Provost said she joined the secret group in 2017 at the invitation of a colleague who told her agents were discussing her performance in her role at the time of acting chief. She said she would search her name in Facebook and read posts about herself without noticing whether the posts were in any specific group.
"I am as outraged as everyone else when it comes to the statements that were made on that page," Provost said.
The congressional hearing also focused on Border Patrol funding and the ongoing high number of families and children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Border Patrol is dealing with a massive increase in the number of families and children who cross into the U.S. without parents or legal guardians, resulting in strained resources and dangerously overcrowded border detention facilities.
Five children have died in Border Patrol custody since December.
Some committee members criticized Provost, questioning whether the Border Patrol has an agency-wide culture of abusive behavior.
"A few bad apples are not representative of the organization," Provost responded.
"You've got a long way to go now to rebuild your reputation to the average person in this country," said Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, a Democrat from Maryland.
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Dairy Queen is open and ready to serve up tasty treats
- Woman with Kingman ties arrested in New York after faking death
- Packages stolen from mailboxes around Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Hotel Beale headlines historic commission meeting
- Mohave 911
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
26
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
27
|
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society
|
SUN
28
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*