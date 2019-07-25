OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 25
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Small wedding at courthouse makes big waves among family

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: July 25, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Dear Abby: I recently got married at the courthouse. We had been considering it for months. (A courthouse wedding doesn’t take a lot of planning.) We decided it was best for us and went for it. We didn’t want to spend thousands of dollars on a wedding, and I’m not one for tradition. We invited immediate family and two of our friends.

My grandmother made excuses not to come, saying, “Not enough space,” and, “I’m taking care of my grandchildren.” It hurt my feelings that she didn’t want to be there. Both my parents have passed away, and I wanted what family I have left around me. However, I now know that my grandmother didn’t want to come because she’s “traditional.” She assumed I’m pregnant. (I’m not.) Many other people are also assuming that I’m pregnant because we didn’t announce it and did it at the courthouse.

I’m a private person and don’t feel the need to tell everyone everything that’s going on in my life. My grandmother is currently not speaking to me. Should I tell her I know she was talking to our family behind my back? How do I tell her how much she hurt my feelings by staying away, assuming something and spreading rumors? What should I say to my family who are hurt because I didn’t invite them? What should I tell people who think I’m pregnant? Should I just leave it alone, and in nine months they’ll realize how stupid they were for assuming? – Not Pregnant in Texas

Dear Not Pregnant: Not every couple wants a large, formal wedding. Many people – like you and your husband – prefer to put the money toward a down payment on a house, paying off credit card debt or travel. If your grandmother thought you might be pregnant, she should have ASKED you. If you would like to tell her you were hurt that she wasn’t with you when you pledged your vows, feel free to do so. And while you’re at it, point out that you have “heard through the grapevine” that she has been telling people you are pregnant, which you’re not. (She should be ashamed of herself.) And explain to anyone who feels hurt not to have been invited that you kept your wedding small for financial reasons, not because you had to rush into anything.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Wife wonders if counseling will help husband mature
Dear Abby: Wife used to swinging free now feels one string attached
Dear Abby | Woman proud of her heritage is rocked by results of DNA test
Dear Abby | Woman is hurt to be left out of best friend’s wedding party
Dear Abby: Sharing news of diagnosis is difficult for parkinson’s patient

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
27
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society
SUN
28
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News