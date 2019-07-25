OFFERS
Havasu man arrested for luring minors

Dean Paul Tarnow, of Lake Havasu City, was arrested for luring a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office photo)

Dean Paul Tarnow, of Lake Havasu City, was arrested for luring a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office photo)

Originally Published: July 25, 2019 10:18 a.m.

KINGMAN – A Lake Havasu City man has been arrested as part of a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office sting operation targeting adults who use the internet attempting to sexually exploit minors.

Dean Paul Tarnow, 46, was arrested Tuesday, July 23 on multiple counts.

Tarnow is charged with six counts of Luring a Minor Under the Age of 15 for Sexual Exploitation; two counts of Attempted Commercial Sexual Exploitation of a Minor; and one count of Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

The sheriff’s office reminded parents in a press release to monitor internet usage and “limit their child’s social media presence, as well as maintain constant communication about the hazards of communicating with anyone online.”

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

