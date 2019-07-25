OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 25
Weather  98.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KINGMAN PHOTO | Suburban crashes into Family Dollar

(Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

(Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: July 25, 2019 4:03 p.m.

KINGMAN – A maroon GMC suburban crashed into the side of the Family Dollar at 2930 Northern Ave. at approximately 3:45 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Two adults, one child killed in Highway 89 crash
Serious injury crash causes long traffic delay on Stockton Hill
The youngest among us donate to a good cause
Patrol IDs pilot killed when small plane crashed into house
Kingman Photo: Crash on Bank Street

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
27
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society
SUN
28
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News