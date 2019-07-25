OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 25
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman receives less than a quarter inch of rain

Archibald Wash near Pierce Ferry Road received flooding Wednesday afternoon. Kingman received a total rainfall of .12 inches Wednesday. (Mohave County photo)

Archibald Wash near Pierce Ferry Road received flooding Wednesday afternoon. Kingman received a total rainfall of .12 inches Wednesday. (Mohave County photo)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: July 25, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – The clouds have been teasing Kingmanites for the past few days, and on Wednesday, they finally gave in and gave us some moisture.

According to the National Weather Service, Kingman received .12 inches of rain. Although it didn’t come close to the day record of 1 inch set back in 1954, it was the first rain Kingman has had since May.

In May, Kingman received a monthly rain total of .12 inches. Kingman has seen a total accumulation of 8.74 inches of rain since the beginning of the year.

The areas surrounding Kingman received more rain than inside city limits. Inside the limits, a rain total of .04 -.08 inches was accumulated, according to the Mohave County Flood Control District.

Hualapai Mountains received .98 inches of rain, Golden Valley accumulated .71 inches, Coyote Pass received .59 inches. Archibald Wash near Pierce Ferry Road experienced flooding Wednesday afternoon.

Kingman may not see rain or thunderstorms again until Tuesday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the day, partly sunny with a high around 97. Tuesday night there is a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies with a low temperature near 74.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rain hanging around
Flash flooding, lightning, rain forecasted for Friday, Saturday
Monsoon wave could end after recent activity
Had enough rain? If so, this forecast is not for you
Kingman soaks up monsoon showers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
27
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society
SUN
28
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News