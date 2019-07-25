Kingman receives less than a quarter inch of rain

KINGMAN – The clouds have been teasing Kingmanites for the past few days, and on Wednesday, they finally gave in and gave us some moisture.

According to the National Weather Service, Kingman received .12 inches of rain. Although it didn’t come close to the day record of 1 inch set back in 1954, it was the first rain Kingman has had since May.

In May, Kingman received a monthly rain total of .12 inches. Kingman has seen a total accumulation of 8.74 inches of rain since the beginning of the year.

The areas surrounding Kingman received more rain than inside city limits. Inside the limits, a rain total of .04 -.08 inches was accumulated, according to the Mohave County Flood Control District.

Hualapai Mountains received .98 inches of rain, Golden Valley accumulated .71 inches, Coyote Pass received .59 inches. Archibald Wash near Pierce Ferry Road experienced flooding Wednesday afternoon.

Kingman may not see rain or thunderstorms again until Tuesday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the day, partly sunny with a high around 97. Tuesday night there is a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies with a low temperature near 74.