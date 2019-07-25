Marketplace 66: Where old things get a new life

KINGMAN – Lacey Dollarhide and Paula Acton are among those who are making Kingman downtown alive again. They had a business here 10 years ago when Beale Street was empty. Now they are coming back to a growing local market with another multiple-vendor business.

Marketplace 66, 110 Fourth St., invites everyone to a “soft Grand Opening” from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30. There will be cookies and lemonade.

The store will officially open Thursday, Aug. 1.

It is Dollarhide, known to her followers as Cactus Lacey, who is the owner of this little shop in downtown Kingman. She plans to work here herself while painting smaller items. She finds, renews and paints furniture, working with chalk paint for over a year now. Dollarhide will have a line of Dixie Belle products & Re-Design by Prima Transfers as well as home décor.

The opening will take place on her father’s birthday. He passed away two years ago, leaving her a little bit of money she didn’t touch until now. She hopes that he and her recently passed friend Donna are proud of her.

“Donna was my scavenger for furniture,” Dollarhide said. “I would tell her ‘I’m looking for a night stand with an oak top.’ And she would ask ‘What size?’ and call me two hours later to tell me she found one.

“I remember the day I came here to paint walls. I put on the radio, and the first song that came up was ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ – her ringtone on her phone. And I was like: ‘Ok, stop pushing.’”

“After we are up and running, there will be classes to teach people the techniques of creating your own dream piece,” said Acton, who will be selling smaller furniture, lamps and bags.

And there are more vendors, such as Rick and Taryn Spiering, known to their followers as Sawdust & Coffee Grounds. He custom builds, she “makes it pretty.” They offer furniture updated in rustic, farmhouse style. Acton’s aunt will provide hand-painted items, like old coffee cans and shovel scoops, and another friend will sell soups and jellies.

“For me it is a redemption thing,” Dollarhide said. After closing the previous store, Crossroads (now Freedom Apparel & Printing, 424 E Beale St.), she had so many ideas. Crossroads had as many as 13 vendors, all of them with separate booths. Then, life happened and after a year and a half, the store closed.



Dollarhide just received a degree in business administration from Mohave Community College. She has a lot of returning clients from craft shows and social media, a game changer for businesses like hers. She paints kitchens for people, too, and looks for bookcases and dressers to order.

“People love old farmhouse windows and old bed frames to make picture frames out of,” she said. “The industrial form of things like industrial lightning fixtures. Everything comes in circles, Boho, 70s, shabby-chic. Everybody starts to renew, reuse, repurpose in some way, shape or form.”