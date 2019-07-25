Mohave County Animal Shelter holds feline and dog adoption special
KINGMAN – Cats and kittens have taken over the Mohave County Animal Shelter, prompting the organization to hold an adoption special during which time the public can walk away with a new friend for $16.
“The Mohave County Animal Shelter is running a cat/kitten adoption special because we are so full,” explained shelter volunteer Lynn Kannianen. “We have so many beautiful cats and kittens and we are adopting them for $16. Each one is vaccinated, spayed or neutered and comes with a free visit at the adopter's choice of a Kingman veterinarian.”
For those who are interested in taking home a barking furry friend, the shelter will be at Tractor Supply, 3136-A Stockton Hill Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays for the foreseeable future. They’ll have dogs and puppies, in addition to kittens, available for adoption.
Dogs aged 1 year and older and that are more than 30 pounds are $31, while puppies and dogs under 30 pounds are $125. Each animal is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with the free veterinarian visit mentioned above.
The Mohave County Animal Shelter is located at 950 Buchanan St. in Kingman. Adoption specials are available at the events to be held at Tractor Supply and at the shelter.
Information provided by the Mohave County Animal Shelter
