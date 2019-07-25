Obituary Notice | Michael Ray Frazier, Sr.
Originally Published: July 25, 2019 5:30 p.m.
Michael Ray Frazier, Sr., of Willard, Utah, was born Feb. 5, 1958 in Ogden, Utah and passed away July 22, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona at the age of 61.
Most Read
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Dairy Queen is open and ready to serve up tasty treats
- Packages stolen from mailboxes around Kingman
- Hotel Beale headlines historic commission meeting
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Woman with Kingman ties arrested in New York after faking death
- Mohave 911
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: