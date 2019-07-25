Report: No radiation exposure at Grand Canyon National Park
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK – Authorities say final findings show there was no radiation exposure health risk for employees and visitors at Grand Canyon National Park from uranium ore samples.
Park officials announced in February they were investigating whether anyone was exposed to radiation at unsafe levels while samples of uranium ore sat in plastic buckets in a park research building.
Three 5-gallon buckets were removed from a building near the South Rim that houses the park’s archives and artifacts.
About 550 people tour the collections each year.
In March, preliminary findings indicated no current uranium ore exposure for park employees and visitors.
Park officials said it appeared the previous reported radiation levels taken in June 2018 at the museum collection building were significantly overstated.
The final report released Thursday confirmed the preliminary findings.
