San Bernardino County deputy drunkenly enters wrong home in Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY – When law enforcement officers enter a Lake Havasu City home, it tends to end badly for the occupants. But for one intoxicated San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy, the reverse may be true.

According to police, 24-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Nicholas Yates once lived at a Tom Tom Drive residence before recently moving to a Mohican Drive address. In March, police say Yates accidentally entered his former home after a night of heavy drinking, and was confronted by an armed occupant.

Yates agreed to speak with Lake Havasu City Police officers after the incident occurred, and allegedly told police that he and his cousin had spent the evening drinking at a Havasu night club. He was drunk, he allegedly told officers, and asked a friend to give him a ride home. Yates fell asleep during the ride, the report said, and woke when his friend mistakenly delivered him to the wrong home.

Yates entered his former residence through the front door, which was unlocked. According to his statement to police, he turned on the home’s inside lights, and quickly realized his mistake. He exited the residence and used his mobile phone to contact his friend, asking him to return.

According to the report, the home’s current owner was woken by Yates, and emerged from his residence with a gun pointed at the intoxicated deputy. Yates apologized for the misunderstanding, police said, before his friend returned to pick him up. Yates left the scene, was delivered to his correct address, and slept the rest of the night.

Yates allegedly told police he did not know the homeowner had contacted officers, and would otherwise have remained at the scene.

Police say the home’s rightful owner wanted to pursue prosecution against Yates. The case was forwarded to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office to be screened for possible felony trespassing charges, but county prosecutors informed police that a conviction would be unlikely and charges would not be pursued.

Lake Havasu City prosecutors, however, agreed to file a civil complaint against Yates for trespassing. He made an initial appearance in Lake Havasu City Municipal Court June 21, and filed a motion to continue.