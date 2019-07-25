Sounds of Kingman presents: Tosha and David, a free concert in the park

KINGMAN – Sounds of Kingman presents Tosha and David who will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.

O’Neill is known to the Kingman audience from the 2018 Sounds of Kingman concert series, when she made her debut. Tasha has a sensational singing voice, and David is a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and songwriter who has been producing music for years. They perform an eclectic mix of new and old songs, and their diversity may surprise the audience.

When asked about genres, O’Neill say they are open-minded, always trying something new and unusual, as long as it “comes from the soul,” she said.

O’Neill has been singing her whole life, at church and at school. She was both classically trained and raised on country music. There is a spectrum to her music inspirations, from Aretha Franklin, through the Eagles, to Celine Dion.

“It has to hit you,” she said, explaining how the duo picks covers for her repertoire. “The song has to have the passion. And has to tell a great story.”

The concert is free and sponsored by Diana’s Wine Bar. For more information, visit www.soundsofkingman.com.