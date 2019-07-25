Teachers get Rotary grants
KINGMAN – Local students will benefit from a trio of microgrants awarded by the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club at its July 19 meeting.
Bethany Wigal received $1,000 to purchase a 3D computer for her Cerbat Elementary School fifth-grade classroom, while Jennifer Colbert will get $605 for five microscopes for her third-grade class at Cerbat. Susan Collins got $350 to purchase 40 recorders for her music class at Manzanita Elementary School.
The club also made a pair of donations to the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, giving $7,750 to the Women’s Veterans Room and $4,000 for ADA compliance.
Information provided by Route 66 Rotary Club
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Dairy Queen is open and ready to serve up tasty treats
- Woman with Kingman ties arrested in New York after faking death
- Packages stolen from mailboxes around Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Hotel Beale headlines historic commission meeting
- Mohave 911
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
26
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
27
|
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society
|
SUN
28
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*