Teachers get Rotary grants

KINGMAN – Local students will benefit from a trio of microgrants awarded by the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club at its July 19 meeting.

Bethany Wigal received $1,000 to purchase a 3D computer for her Cerbat Elementary School fifth-grade classroom, while Jennifer Colbert will get $605 for five microscopes for her third-grade class at Cerbat. Susan Collins got $350 to purchase 40 recorders for her music class at Manzanita Elementary School.

The club also made a pair of donations to the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, giving $7,750 to the Women’s Veterans Room and $4,000 for ADA compliance.

Information provided by Route 66 Rotary Club