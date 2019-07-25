Thank You | For all of our roof donors
It is with great joy The Kingdom of God Baptist Church thanks Travis Rains and the Kingman Daily Miner for the amazing and surprising front page article and picture in Thursday’s July 4, 2019 publication.
The church, 4798 Stockton Hill Road, is growing and financially stable. However, the unexpected need and expenses of a new roof and AC units was an extra financial burden.
The generosity and outpouring of support of the Kingman community was astounding. We received checks from $10 to $5,000. The checks were from anonymous givers and one came from far-away California.
Because of these generous people, the much-needed roof is completed, as well as the new AC. Thank you!
