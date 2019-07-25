Western Arizona Council of Governments offers various wellness programs in Mohave County
KINGMAN – Free things are a wonderful thing. Especially when it’s a program that can improve someone’s well-being. Western Arizona Council of Governments has six wellness programs to offer residents of Mohave County.
Healthy Living
The Healthy Living program is for people with ongoing health problems. The program consists of self-management workshops that provide information on how to manage health problems such as diabetes, arthritis, heart disease, asthma, multiple sclerosis or other ongoing health issues.
The workshop is six weeks long with 2 ½ hours per session, and are guided by trained leaders. Caregivers or family members who are acting as caregivers are welcomed to join.
Matter of Balance
Classes are offered for seniors on how to reduce and make changes to their life and home to prevent falling, increase physical activity, and increase strength and balance. Classes are appropriate for seniors 60 and older, able to problem solve, and interested in improving their lives. The class is split up into eight sessions for two hours each.
Mental Health First Aid
The national program teaches appropriate skills to use when responding to signs of mental illness and substance abuse. The program is an eight-hour course that teaches how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders.
Tai Chi for Arthritis
Community members with arthritis can take Tai-Chi classes to help relieve pain, and improve health and the ability to do things. The program has proven to be effective in preventing falls, and it’s a great start for beginners to improve their health.
The program lasts eight weeks, with 16 sessions for one hour. Participants will learn how to move slowly and deliberately, engage the mind with movements, walk properly, practice good posture and keep joints loose.
WISE
Wellness Initiative for Senior Education program aims to help older adults increase their knowledge and awareness of issues related to the health and aging process. WISE provides older adults with information and resources needed to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
The program is six sessions long and two hours each. The program will help participants understand how lifestyle choices and behaviors impact health, recognize early signs of depression, understand the aging process and develop an appreciation for cultural and generational diversity.
Walk with Ease
A program to show Kingman residents how to safely make physical activity part of everyday life. Studies prove that the program reduces pain and discomfort in arthritis; increases balance, strength and walking pace; and builds confidence in the ability to be active and improve health. The program is six weeks long with one hour sessions.
All programs are free. If interested in taking part call 928-753-6247 or visit www.wacog.com.
Information provided by WACOG
