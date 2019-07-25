Walter the Burro captures hearts in Oatman

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Never far from his brothers, Walter is known to curl on the floor for frequent naps. He enjoys playing with his ball, and loves going for walks on the dusty streets of Oatman. No one’s planning to tell Walter he’s adopted.

The youngest in a pack of burros known to wander the Oatman hillside, Walter was born July 5 … and was immediately rejected by his herd. According to caretaker and Oatman business owner Johnathan Blake, Walter’s mother was barely more than a foal herself. She refused to nurse him or aid him, prompting an effort by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to rescue Walter from the sometimes harsh reality of Arizona wildlife.

Blake has been a resident of Oatman for 30 years. His family has cared for abandoned burros in the past, and he keeps a pen on his property for just such an occurrence. According to Blake, BLM officials knew his reputation when they asked him to care for Walter.

“(The mother) was about 1 year old, herself,” Blake said. “The BLM tried to give Walter to another mother to be fostered, but they couldn’t. So they called me.”

Little research is available as to why herd animals sometimes choose to abandon their young. According to Blake, however, Walter’s mother simply wasn’t ready.

“I’ve had Walter since he was 12 hours old,” Blake said. “Raising a burro can be exhausting, especially as they get bigger. He’ll have to be fed from a bottle of formula every two hours. When they’re this young, the amount of formula isn’t expensive … but when he’s two or three months old, he’ll drink formula by the gallon.”

Blake can provide for Walter’s physical needs, but Blake has sought to fulfill Walter’s emotional needs with his inclusion into Blake’s home.

“He plays with balls and toys … his favorite toy is a dog treat box that he carries around with him,” Blake said. “He likes to chew on feet, he chases the dogs around the house and his best friend is a dog named Charlie. (Walter) thinks he’s a German shepherd.”

Walter has become a welcome sight for Oatman residents, and can often be seen walking with Blake on Oatman’s dirt roads. Blake has posted multiple videos of Walter to social media, and the burro has already attained a dedicated following.

“He’s always with us,” Blake said. “We’re trying to use Walt to teach people about things you shouldn’t do with a wild donkey: Don’t feed the babies, don’t pick them up … and show them the respect that an 800-pound creature deserves.”

As Walter found acceptance in Blake’s home, however, his herd was never far from Oatman. Days after Walter was born, Blake attempted to reintroduce him to his family.

“They acted really aggressively toward him,” Blake said. “He tried to go to his mother, and she attacked him. She just wanted nothing to do with him.”

Because Walter is small, Blake says, he will need to be watched until he’s large and strong enough to defend himself from predators and his own herd. But it isn’t merely the rejection of Walter’s own herd that prevents him from returning.

“One of the requirements when you adopt a burro … they can never be allowed to be a wild donkey again. Walter will live with us for the rest of his life. I’ll keep going on walks with him. Our goal is to keep him thinking he’s a dog.”

How much longer Walter will be allowed to stay in Blake’s home, and where, will largely depend on Walter’s behavior. “Some burros like to stomp more than others,” he said. “There are some parts he’ll be allowed to walk in, and others he won’t.”

The town of Oatman, however, has chosen to embrace Walter wherever he goes.

“The town is supportive … I can’t tell you how many toys and treats he’s gotten from the locals,” Blake said. “The whole town has been fantastic. I can’t say enough good things about it.”

Blake and his family have started a campaign to raise money for Walter’s care through a crowdsourcing campaign. Potential donors who would like more information can visit https://www.gofundme.com/help-care-for-baby-donkey-with-no-mom.

Mohave County residents who are interested in adopting a wild burro or horse can find out more at www.blm.gov.