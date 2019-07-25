Williams planning Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday bash

WILLIAMS – Williams will be celebrating the one and only Smokey Bear Aug. 9 at Williams Visitor Center.

Smokey Bear was born Aug. 9, 1944, when the USDA Forest Service and the Ad Council agreed that a bear named Smokey would be the perfect symbol for forest fire prevention. Since then, Smokey has been featured in nationwide ad campaigns, educational products and promotional materials, on television, in parades and even the zoo in Washington D.C.

The Williams Visitor Center has featured a Smokey Bear display for years in addition to a standing outdoor version weathering the elements every day and being the perfect model to pose with for photos. It’s only fitting that the Visitor Center throw Smokey a party marking his 75th birthday in Williams.

The festivities will take place on his birthday Aug. 9, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Visitors can look forward to enjoying cupcakes, special door prizes, balloons and a special exhibit featuring nostalgic Smokey memorabilia.

At 1 p.m. a tree dedication will take place with the guest of honor himself, Smokey. Williams’ city council members, community members and visitors are invited to share in the celebration and planting of the tree for the occasion.

Visitors can also look forward to a visit from the Forest Service fire truck and plenty of photo opportunities as the festivities continue.

More information is available at www.ExperienceWilliams.com or at 928-635-1418.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest