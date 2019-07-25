OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 25
Weather  97.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Yucca fire chief arrested for embezzlement

Yucca Fire District Chief Matthew Young has been arrested after turning himself in for embezzling approximately $40,000, according to Mohave County Sheriff's Office. (MCSO)

Yucca Fire District Chief Matthew Young has been arrested after turning himself in for embezzling approximately $40,000, according to Mohave County Sheriff's Office. (MCSO)

Originally Published: July 25, 2019 12:12 p.m.

YUCCA – Yucca Fire District Chief Matthew Young turned himself into Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives for embezzlement.

Young turned himself into detectives Wednesday, July 24 and allegedly told them he had embezzled approximately $40,000 from the fire district’s bank account.

He admitted to buying several guns, two boats, 3D printers and other items.

A search warrant was executed at Young’s residence where several of the items he described were seized by detectives.

Young was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility for felony theft of $25,000 or more.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Single vehicle roll over in Yucca, driver airlifted to Phoenix
Dollar General armed robbery suspect apprehended
Thursday
After getting free from deputies, Littlefield man turns himself in 3 days later
Wednesday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
27
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society
SUN
28
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News