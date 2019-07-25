Yucca fire chief arrested for embezzlement
YUCCA – Yucca Fire District Chief Matthew Young turned himself into Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives for embezzlement.
Young turned himself into detectives Wednesday, July 24 and allegedly told them he had embezzled approximately $40,000 from the fire district’s bank account.
He admitted to buying several guns, two boats, 3D printers and other items.
A search warrant was executed at Young’s residence where several of the items he described were seized by detectives.
Young was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility for felony theft of $25,000 or more.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Dairy Queen is open and ready to serve up tasty treats
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Hotel Beale headlines historic commission meeting
- Packages stolen from mailboxes around Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave 911
- Mohave 911
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
26
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
27
|
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society
|
SUN
28
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*