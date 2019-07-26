Domestic Violence in Kingman

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a 36-year old Kingman man for domestic violence, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, and other charges. On Thursday, July 25, deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance from 3600 Bluebird Lane. Upon their arrival, they found a female victim with defensive stab wounds on her arms and hands. Herminio Morales of Kingman was arrested for domestic violence, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, aggravated assault with temporary disfigurement and criminal damage, as well as preventing or interfering with police. During the investigation witnesses advised that the suspect physically assaulted the victim as well as drug her by her hair. Morales was placed into custody and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility where he was booked in on the above mentioned charges.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff's Office