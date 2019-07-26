Mohave County Most Wanted | July 24, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Benjamin Clark Dann

DOB: 08/02/1995 White Male 6’0” 170 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blonde

Offense: Theft of means of transport, Class 4 Felony; Burglary 3rd Degree, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 11/01/2018

Jamie Lee Newton

DOB: 08/28/1978 White Female 5’6” 160 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Unlaw use of means of transp, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 07/16/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Jeremiah Troy Girton

Offense: Criminal damage – Deface, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 11/13/2017 Capture: 07/18/2019

Uriah Wayne Richards

Offense: Trafficking in stolen property, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 10/19/2006 Capture: 07/17/2019

Darcia Haley Rohrer

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation x2, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 05/14/2018 Capture: 07/19/2019

Ronnie Jo Stoddard

Offense: Disord conduct – weapon/instr, Class 6 Felony; Crim tresp 1st Deg – Rsid/Yard, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 07/03/2019 Capture: 07/15/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department