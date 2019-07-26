Mohave County Most Wanted | July 24, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Benjamin Clark Dann
DOB: 08/02/1995 White Male 6’0” 170 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blonde
Offense: Theft of means of transport, Class 4 Felony; Burglary 3rd Degree, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 11/01/2018
Jamie Lee Newton
DOB: 08/28/1978 White Female 5’6” 160 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Unlaw use of means of transp, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 07/16/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Jeremiah Troy Girton
Offense: Criminal damage – Deface, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 11/13/2017 Capture: 07/18/2019
Uriah Wayne Richards
Offense: Trafficking in stolen property, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 10/19/2006 Capture: 07/17/2019
Darcia Haley Rohrer
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation x2, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 05/14/2018 Capture: 07/19/2019
Ronnie Jo Stoddard
Offense: Disord conduct – weapon/instr, Class 6 Felony; Crim tresp 1st Deg – Rsid/Yard, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 07/03/2019 Capture: 07/15/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
